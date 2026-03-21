Royal Caribbean cuts over 20 cruises, following after Carnival slashed 11 sailings

Royal Caribbean has slashed over 20 cruises after Carnival cancels 11 sailings.

The impacted passengers were informed through an email sent this week.

However, the cruise line didn’t state the reason for these cancelations, just cited “unexpected” circumstances in a statement issued by the Royal Caribbean Blog.

More than 20 cruises were set to depart on the Freedom of the Seas throughout the summer of 2027 from May to September.

The cruise line added that the changes affected over 3,000-guest ship are because of the company’s current “itinerary planning process.”

As per the Royal Caribbean Blog, those itineraries affected by these cancellations range from 9-night cruises to Aruba and Curacao and 5-night voyages to the Dominican Republic and Perfect Day at CocoCay, with 4-night voyages to the Bahamas region.

For context, when a redeployment process is in place, it means the vessel is relocating its home port and that its itinerary will spotlight destinations in a new region.

And when this scenario occurred, it meant passengers’ original bookings stood canceled.

Amid the sudden cancellations, Royal Caribbean has offered few options.

The first option is to relocate the guests to the Wonder of the Seas which is set to depart soon from Miami on a four nights voyage, or alternatively they can opt for 5-night and 3-night voyages on the Adventures of the Seas or the Jewel of the Seas.

The Royal Caribbean cancellations follows Carnival Cruise Line who recently slashed 11 sailings aboard its Carnival Firenze ship that were set to depart in the fall of 2026.