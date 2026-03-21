Hawaii flooding worst in two decades, officials warn

Highly devastating flooding has overwhelmed Hawaii’s Oahu Island, causing “imminent risk of failure” for a 120-year-old dam.

Following the risk, more than 5,500 residents have been evacuated as floodwaters inundate homes, sweep away vehicles, and trigger widespread destruction.

Authorities issued emergency notifications across the North Shore communities of Waialua and Haleiwa as Honolulu officials urged residents to “leave now.”

Catastrophic conditions led to the damage of a 120-year-old dam built during Hawaii’s sugar plantation era, potentially unleashing life-threatening torrents of fast-moving water.

In the rescue operation, authorities have rescued more than 230 people, including 70 children, who were airlifted by National Guard helicopters from a youth camp near the west coast.

The high-risk flood caused hypothermia in ten individuals, though there’s no reported death till now.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green described the flooding as the worst the island has experienced in 20 years, estimating damage to private and public property could exceed $1 billion.

Posting on social media, he wrote: “Things are very serious, it’s going to be a very touch-and-go day.”

This deluge is caused by a Kona low, which is a winter storm system that brings moisture-laden air into the islands. Meteorologists have already measured nearly 16 inches of rain in 24 hours at Kaala, the highest point on the island of Oahu.

The National Weather Service has predicted that 6-8 inches of rain may fall in the coming days, which may only serve to saturate the already saturated ground.