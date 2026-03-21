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BTS returns: 260,000 fans gather for historic free show

BTS makes historic comeback with record-breaking Seoul concert

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 21, 2026

BTS returns: 260,000 fans gather for historic free show
BTS returns: 260,000 fans gather for historic free show 

BTS staged their first full-group concert after four years on March 21.

The comeback tour drew around 260,000 fans to Gwanghwamun Square which makes it the largest public concert in the history of South Korea.

This free “BTS The Comeback Live Arirang” performance was the first time that the seven-piece group performed together after completing their mandatory military service.

Although only 22,000 ticket holders were allowed into the fenced area, hundreds of thousands of people gathered at the historic venue of Gyeongbokgung Palace to catch a glimpse of the one-hour performance.

With BTS comeback, their fifth studio album “Arirang” has been launched which is named after Korea’s beloved folk song. To celebrate Korea’s heritage, the members opened by walking the historic “King’s Road” ceremonial path, dressed in monochromatic black-and-white ensembles by Seoul-based independent label Songzio.

British director Hamish Hamilton, known for directing the Super Bowl halftime show, called the production "among the most challenging" of his career because of the unprecedented lack of stage rehearsal time in a public venue.

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