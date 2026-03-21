Google is rewriting headlines with AI: What publishers need to know about SEO, traffic

Google has started testing AI to rewrite the headlines in traditional search results.

The move has threatened the years of search engine optimisation (SEO) strategy and further disrupted organic traffic for publishers that are already struggling to survive in an AI-rooted internet.

Under the experiment, Google plans to replace original headlines crafted by publishers with machine-generated versions in Google’s classic “10 blue links” format.

To publishers, this can risk the control over their original content, directly affecting click-through rates, brand voice, and search visibility.

SEO implications: What’s at stake

The most significant factor that’s at stake is SEO. It takes effort and time to craft a headline to optimise as per the search engine. Publishers carefully balance keywords, ensure clarity, and optimise as per the editorial voice to rank well and attract viewers.

With Google simply replacing those efforts with AI-generated alternatives, years of SEO expertise become instantly devalued.

Traffic crisis deepens

This change comes at a time when publishers are already dealing with a traffic crisis caused by Google's use of AI Overviews, which provide generative summaries of web pages and are present in 30 to 45 per cent of informational queries, potentially answering users' queries directly on the search page and saving users from clicking on the source.

Now, losing control of headlines, publishers are caught in a vicious cycle not only because of reduced click-throughs, but also because of what might happen after users click through: they might not be reading what they were initially expected to read, based on a headline they didn't write and which might not represent what they're reading anyway.

How publishers can deal with the situation

It’s high time to evolve the SEO strategy. There’s a need to implement a new style of writing, such as:

Entity-based SEO: Try to improve the quality of overall content instead of keyword stuffing. This indicates high-quality content for Google, suggesting that it is a trusted source worth citing.

Conversational content structures: Write for how users actually ask questions, aligning with the consumer behaviour.

Build brand authority: Strengthen off-site trust indicators as AI models prefer established brands over keyword-optimised independents.

First-party relationships: Reducing reliance on search traffic by building a direct audience through newsletters, social platforms, and membership models.

For now, publishers are waiting to see how a “small experiment” becomes the new normal.