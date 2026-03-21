Northern lights return: UK skies set for second night of dazzling display

The Northern lights are forecast to return to UK skies on Saturday night, March 21, following a stunning display that illuminated parts of the country as far south as Norfolk on Friday, March 20.

The beautiful natural display, known as Aurora Borealis, is caused by a geomagnetic storm caused by a coronal mass ejection (CME), in which waves of charged particles erupt from the Sun’s surface and interact with Earth’s atmosphere.

Oxygen emits green, while nitrogen emits reds, blues, and pinks, and this is what has brought us the brilliant display of colour that has mesmerized sky gazers in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England and Wales.

Weather Watchers reported seeing the Northern Lights in North Wales, Powys, and even on the Norfolk coast.

As per the Met Office Space Weather Analysts, geomagnetic activity is expected to remain elevated through Saturday night, with a chance of reaching another “strong storm” level.

This suggests that aurora could be visible across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern areas of England and Wales, with a small chance of sightings further south.

But clouds can cover the views for some areas across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Clear skies are expected to provide better viewing opportunities.

On Friday, northern lights aligned with the spring equinox, which improved visibility due to the Russell-McPherron effect.

This occurs when Earth’s magnetic field coincides with incoming solar winds, usually making it stronger around the equinoxes.