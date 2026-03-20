World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: How to watch, schedule, key matchups
World Athletics Indoor Championship 2026 starts on Friday, March 20, 2026
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
March 20, 2026
The World Athletics Indoor Championship 2026 have gathered the world’s finest track and field athletes for a three-day spectacle running from March 20 to 22.
The event features 674 competitors across 26 events.
Star power on display
The focus in men's pole vault is on Sweden's Mondo Duplantis, who has won 15 world records in the event and comes into the championships after clearing 6.31m just a few days ago.
Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, who set a new indoor world record in the women's 800m event recently, leads the charge in the middle-distance events, which also include defending champion Josh Kerr in the 3000m event.
Kerr faces a rematch with Paris 2024 1500m champion Cole Hocker of the United States in the 3000m event.
In the sprints, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and America's Trayvon Bromell are set to challenge Britain's defending champion Jeremiah Azu in the men's 60m event.
St. Lucia's Olympic champion in the 100m event, Julien Alfred, is a clear favourite in the women's event.
Day 1 highlights
In the opening session, the first gold medal of the event is secured by Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, soaring to 2.01m to claim women’s high jump victory.
The 24-year-old surpassed Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers and two others in a rare three-way tie for silver.
How to watch
Fans can stream live through various broadcasters. For people in the UK, BBC iPlayer offers free streaming.
While Canadians can catch it on CNC Gem. For Australian and U.S. viewers, there’s 9Now and Peacock, respectively. Viewers in countries without broadcasting partners can access free streams via World Athletics+.