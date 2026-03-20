World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: How to watch, schedule, key matchups

The World Athletics Indoor Championship 2026 have gathered the world’s finest track and field athletes for a three-day spectacle running from March 20 to 22.

The event features 674 competitors across 26 events.

Star power on display

The focus in men's pole vault is on Sweden's Mondo Duplantis, who has won 15 world records in the event and comes into the championships after clearing 6.31m just a few days ago.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, who set a new indoor world record in the women's 800m event recently, leads the charge in the middle-distance events, which also include defending champion Josh Kerr in the 3000m event.

Kerr faces a rematch with Paris 2024 1500m champion Cole Hocker of the United States in the 3000m event.

In the sprints, Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and America's Trayvon Bromell are set to challenge Britain's defending champion Jeremiah Azu in the men's 60m event.

St. Lucia's Olympic champion in the 100m event, Julien Alfred, is a clear favourite in the women's event.

Day 1 highlights

In the opening session, the first gold medal of the event is secured by Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, soaring to 2.01m to claim women’s high jump victory.

The 24-year-old surpassed Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers and two others in a rare three-way tie for silver.

How to watch

Fans can stream live through various broadcasters. For people in the UK, BBC iPlayer offers free streaming.

While Canadians can catch it on CNC Gem. For Australian and U.S. viewers, there’s 9Now and Peacock, respectively. Viewers in countries without broadcasting partners can access free streams via World Athletics+.

Full Schedule

Day 1 – Friday, March 20 (Evening Session)

5:16 PM – Men's High Jump – Heptathlon

5:22 PM – Women's 1500m – Round 1

5:54 PM – Men's 1500m – Round 1

6:35 PM – Men's Triple Jump – Final

6:42 PM – Women's 400m – Semi-Final

7:16 PM – Men's 60m – Semi-Final

7:44 PM – Men's 400m – Semi-Final

8:22 PM – Men's 60m – Final

Day 2 – Saturday, March 21

Morning Session

9:05 AM – Men's 60m Hurdles – Heptathlon

9:20 AM – Men's 60m Hurdles – Round 1

10:05 AM – Women's 60m – Round 1

10:10 AM – Men's Pole Vault – Heptathlon

11:00 AM – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Final

11:15 AM – Men's High Jump – Final

11:22 AM – Women's 800m – Semi-Final

12:08 PM – Men's 800m – Semi-Final

Evening Session

5:25 PM – Men's Pole Vault – Final

5:34 PM – Men's 400m – Final

5:52 PM – Men's 1000m – Heptathlon

6:04 PM – Women's 3000m – Final

6:22 PM – Men's 3000m – Final

6:38 PM – Women's Triple Jump – Final

6:48 PM – Men's 60m Hurdles – Semi-Final

7:14 PM – Women's 60m – Semi-Final

7:40 PM – Women's 400m – Final

8:02 PM – Men's 60m Hurdles – Final

8:20 PM – Women's 60m – Final

Day 3 – Sunday, March 22

Morning Session

9:05 AM – Women's 60m Hurdles – Pentathlon

9:20 AM – Women's Long Jump – Final

9:43 AM – Women's High Jump – Pentathlon

9:48 AM – Men's 4x400m Relay – Round 1

10:23 AM – Men's Shot Put – Final

11:05 AM – Women's 4x400m Relay – Round 1

11:55 AM – Women's 60m Hurdles – Round 1

12:21 PM – Women's Shot Put – Pentathlon

Evening Session