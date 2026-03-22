Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on nepo baby conversation: ‘One of the original’

Gwyneth Paltrow is owning her nepo baby status with full humour and honesty.

The daughter of Emmy-winning actress Blythe Danner and writer/director Bruce Paltrow playfully acknowledged the label at the 2026 Muse Awards.

On Friday night, March 20, the Marty Supreme star graced the 2026 New York Women in Film & Television’s Muse Awards held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

“I was extraordinarily lucky to be given opportunities early on, probably partly because I’m one of the original nepo babies,” the 53-year-old reportedly quips about being one of Hollywood’s original nepo babies, which is generally considered a derogatory or pejorative label.

“But I would be lying if I said that that made my path clear,” she explained, noting that she has faced her fair share of struggles throughout the journey, as per People.

“There were many moments when the industry made it very plain that women are expected to stay in their lane and to be graceful and quiet and above all to be one thing," the Iron Man actress continued.

"And I’ve never been very good at being one thing,” she added, referring to launching her brand goop.

For the unversed, Gwyneth was one of the honorees of the evening at the Muse Awards, and was joined by fellow honorees Jamie Brewer, director Patricia Cardoso, WNBA player Isabelle “Izzy” Harrison, actress Audra McDonald with husband Will Swenson, and political commentator Joy-Ann Reid.