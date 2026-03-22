50 Cent adds fuel to fire after Justin Bieber, Usher photo goes viral

50 Cent comes up with a perfect reaction as fans are going frantic over a viral image of Justin Bieber and Usher in a heated moment.

Over the weekend the American rapper and actor took to Instagram, sharing the reportedly AI generated photo with a relatable commentary.

"I was a baby why you let him do that to me. [disappointed reaction] WHAT THAT’S what I thought when saw this picture,” the Beef actor wrote.

The picture captured a seemingly tense moment between the Baby hitmaker and Usher at a formal event as Justin looked angry while holding Yeah! singer’s lapel.

Notably, 50 Cent has been one of Diddy’s most vocal critics, frequently posting memes and commentary that suggest the latter's inner circle, including Usher, may have been involved in or aware of the alleged misconduct currently being investigated.

The photo began to make rounds after multiple outlets reported that the Stay singer and Usher, 47, were involved in a heated exchange at an Oscars after‑party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay‑Z in Los Angeles.

Sources describe the Hey Daddy singer approaching Bieber, 32, with “energy and anger,” leading to a tense confrontation.

There are differing accounts on whether it became physical, but no official confirmation of a fight or police involvement has been reported.

Although the exact cause of the argument hasn’t been made public, social media users believed it is linked to the P. Diddy case.

For the unversed, Usher was a key mentor to Bieber when he first started in the industry at a very young age.

The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer introduced the Yummy sinher to Sean “Diddy” Combs early in the then teenager’s career.

Because of Usher's own history with Diddy, the public has closely scrutinized Bieber’s past interactions with both men, especially after old videos of a young Bieber spending "48 hours with Diddy" resurfaced.

While no verified evidence shows that Diddy “did anything” illegal or abusive to Selena Gomez's ex boyfriend, some fans believed otherwise.

Multiple reports and statements from Bieber’s team make it clear that he is not one of Diddy’s alleged victims amid the mogul’s ongoing legal controversies.

However, due to dramatic changes in Bieber’s behaviour, mental health struggles, and other personal challenges, many fans continue to speculate that something may have happened.