Vin Diesel embraces Paul Walker’s brother in heartfelt tribute

As the final chapter of the Fast and Furious saga is coming to an end with the 11th chapter, titled Fast Forever, Vin Diesel paid a heartfelt tribute to Cody Walker.

The younger brother of the late Paul Walker stepped in to help complete Furious 7 after Paul’s shocking death.

In a post Vin, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, posted on Friday, March 20, he was seen locked in a warm embrace with Cody, 37.

The photo captured the Fast and Furious main star, whose back was facing the camera, wearing a black leather vest with "ONE" written on it, hugging his dear late friend’s sibling.

Standing just to the right, looking on with a wide smile, is Tyrese Gibson, known for his role as Roman Pearce.

A microphone is visible in the foreground, suggesting this took place during a public event or presentation.

"All love, Always..." the 58-year-old actor and filmmaker captioned the snapshot.

Cody reacted by dropping a flexed arm emoji in the comments section.

The FuelFest account also commented with flame emojis, indicating the photo was likely taken at a FuelFest automotive event, which Cody co-founded to benefit his late brother's charity, Reach Out WorldWide.

For the unversed, Paul tragically died on November 30, 2013, while Furious 7 was in production.

After a temporary hiatus to decide how to move forward respectfully, the filmmakers used several methods to finish Walker's remaining scenes.

The team welcoming his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker as body doubles for his character, Brian O'Conner, CGI & visual effects and used repurposed footage and vocals from existing videos.

So, Vin’s recent post serves as a tribute to the enduring bond of the Fast Family, their continued efforts to honour Paul’s legacy through charity and car culture and as a token of appreciation after his brothers step in following Paul's demise.