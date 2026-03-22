Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's secret unveiled amid growing security concerns

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce multiply their security strategies amid wedding leaks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly working on strengthening the security around their wedding venues, and plans, but another detail seems to have emerged about the couple’s secret plan.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, have made a surprising plan for after their Royal Wedding.

Insiders close to the pair have spilled that they are focusing on simplifying the nuptials opposing the speculations about a lavish ceremony, and planning to get away from the spotlight together.

Just like the fiancées had a private engagement before they revealed it to the world, and kept their life together to themselves, their honeymoon plan aligns with their values.

Swift and Kelce are expected to have an extended vacation following the wedding, where they will be travelling across the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

The couple will be heading to the honeymoon right after they tie the knot as they have a small window to get married and travel as per their wishes before the NFL star is required to get to the training camp for the 2027 season.

The long honeymoon trip will reportedly start in the Carribean, from the Bahamas where they spent a few weeks in the beginning of their relationship, then Lake Como, where they also spent some time during the Eras Tour, according to The US Sun.

While many of the wedding details – including the June 13 date, as well as a Rhode Island venue have been leaked, it appears that the couple will be getting married earlier now that Kelce has decided against retiring.

Since their engagement, many speculations have surfaced about their wedding planning but nothing has been confirmed.