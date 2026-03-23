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Justin Timberlake makes improper jokes in DWI arrest video

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest video was recently released despite resistance

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 23, 2026

Justin Timberlake makes improper jokes in DWI arrest video
Justin Timberlake makes improper jokes in DWI arrest video

New footage from Justin Timberlake's June 2024 DWI arrest has revealed that the singer kept his sense of humour even as the night went from bad to worse, joking with officers, stumbling through sobriety tests and expressing genuine disbelief at the prospect of spending a night in jail.

It was inappropriate though.

The nearly 20-minute video was released on Friday after Timberlake's legal bid to suppress it failed. 

Among its more memorable moments is the SexyBack singer questioning his own paperwork. After being asked to look over a form, he appeared confused and looked up at an officer. 

"White?" he said, seemingly querying how his race had been listed, before quickly adding, "I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding, man," and laughing along with the officer.

The lighter moments, however, were sandwiched between signs that the night was not going well. 

When asked to complete field sobriety tests, Timberlake, 45, told officers plainly, "These are, like, hard tests." He stumbled a couple of times while attempting to walk a straight line and told officers his heart was racing.

He declined a breathalyser test multiple times before being handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car.

When he was told he would be spending the night in jail, his reaction was tight. 

"You guys are wild, man," he said.

A female friend who arrived at the scene did her best to intervene on his behalf, with an appeal that was at once endearing and entirely unsuccessful. 

"You're arresting Justin Timberlake right now?" she asked officers, before following up with a rather more direct approach: "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved Bye Bye Bye or Sexyback? Do me one favour!"

The favour was not granted. 

Timberlake had been pulled over after allegedly running a stop sign and swerving between lanes following a night out with friends. 

His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., maintained at the time that his client "was not intoxicated" and that police had made "a number of very significant errors in this case." 

Timberlake initially pleaded not guilty to the charges twice before signing a plea deal in September 2024 that reduced the DWI to a traffic violation, not a criminal offence.

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