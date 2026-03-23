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Did Taylor Frankie Paul's Bachelorette premiere actually happen?

Is 'The Bachelorette' really cancelled?

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 23, 2026

Did Taylor Frankie Pauls Bachelorette premiere actually happen?

The Bachelorette was supposed to have the glittering debut, instead it turned into a primetime shocker.

On March 22, viewers expecting roses and romance with Taylor Frankie Paul’s season were greeted by a rerun of American Idol.

It was a programming swap that followed ABC’s stunning decision to shelve the season entirely.

The cancellation followed the resurfacing of a 2023 video showing a physical altercation between Paul and then boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Disney Entertainment, ABC’s parent company, quickly announced that the season would not move forward.

It cited the newly released footage as the reason and pledged support for the family.

Paul’s representatives condemned the video as part of “a destructive campaign to harm Taylor.”

However, Mortensen countered with his own statement.

He called the situation “deeply upsetting” and stressed his focus on their son’s safety.

Paul, who first gained fame on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, had already faced legal trouble in 2023.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after multiple charges were filed.

Production on her reality projects has since been halted amid further investigations into disputes with Mortensen.

Bachelor Nation is left with one question: Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s season ever see the light of day?

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