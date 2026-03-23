Jeff Brazier 'over the moon' as he welcomes first grandchild

The TV host, 46, shares Bobby, 22, and Freddie, 21, with late Big Brother star Jade Goody

Jeff Brazier is over the moon after recently becoming a grand father to a baby girl.

The TV host's youngest son, Freddy Brazier, and his girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, welcomed a daughter, Isla Jade Brazier, earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jeff expressed his gratitude towards the 'lovely' hospital staff who played a part in helping Holly and Fred bring Isla into the world happy & healthy.'

He also shared a photo of his camper van, which he calls Pamela, revealing that it was where he and Bobby stayed during the two nights while the couple were in hospital.

He wrote: 'Bob and I stayed nearby in the camper for both nights while Holly and Fred were in hospital. I didn't want Pamela to feel left out.

'We used near by a nearby gym for showers, food and long period of nervous, excited waiting time.'

It came just hours after Jeff shared photos with his baby granddaughter, as he promised to 'tell her all about' her late grandmother Jade Goody in a post shared to Instagram.

He captioned: 'Dear Isla Jade.

'You have no idea how deeply loved you are. There are so many good people standing behind you, and a very special angel watching over you. Mummy and Daddy gave you her name, and were going to tell you all about her.

You already feel like the greatest gift. I will be forever grateful to Mummy and Daddy for filling my heart and bringing such joy into our lives. Thank you, Holly and Freddy, with all my heart.

Holding you is pure peace.

All my love, Grandad

(Though you’re welcome to call me something a bit cooler when you’re older!).'

Freddy lost his mother, Jade, when he was just four years old after she died from cervical cancer on Mother's Day in 2009, with the new parents paying tribute to her with their daughter's name.

Since her death, their dad, Jeff, 46, has raised Freddy and his older brother, Bobby.

It also comes shortly after Jeff shared a heartfelt post on Mother's Day, which also marks the anniversary of the loss of Jade Goody.

The TV host, 46, shares Bobby, 22, and Freddie, 21, with late Big Brother star Jade Goody.

In his post, the father said that the ‘day was about sitting in the discomfort of what we’ve lost, while also preparing excitedly for what we’re about to gain’.