 
Geo News

Netflix and HBO bosses spotted having lunch together

Ted Sarandos and Casey Bloys spark speculations with recent sighting

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 23, 2026

Netflix and HBO bosses spotted having lunch together
Netflix and HBO bosses spotted having lunch together

A lunch sighting in Hollywood has set the entertainment industry buzzing, after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and HBO chief Casey Bloys were spotted dining together at Superba in Hollywood on Thursday.

The location itself is raising eyebrows. 

The timing adds another layer of intrigue. 

Warner Bros. Discovery is in the process of being acquired by David and Larry Ellison in a deal valued at $111 billion, pending regulatory approval.

Bloys' contract at HBO runs out at the end of 2027, roughly when that deal is expected to close, and questions are already swirling about where he might land next. 

As the architect of HBO's current golden era, overseeing prestige hits including Succession, The White Lotus and Euphoria, as well as the incoming Harry Potter series widely expected to be a global phenomenon, Bloys would represent a significant prize for any rival. 

HBO alone is valued at around $35 billion within the WBD portfolio.

For Sarandos, landing Bloys would be a meaningful consolation after Netflix missed out on acquiring WBD to the Ellisons' Paramount Skydance. 

One industry source familiar with the Paramount-Skydance culture was candid about the fit question. 

"David Ellison has a bro company, and that's not Casey at all," the source said. "He's not a high-fiving bro watching MMA fights."

That cultural tension points to another dynamic now playing out behind the scenes. 

With Paramount Skydance having won the WBD battle, and having already poached the Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things from Netflix via Direct to Consumer chair Cindy Holland, the question of who holds the real power within the new Paramount empire is very much alive. 

Holland, who has been spotted ringside at UFC events, appears to be the frontrunner for the top TV role. Which would leave Bloys, to use a Game of Thrones metaphor one source reached for, without a throne to sit on.

Whether Thursday's lunch was exploratory, strategic or simply two industry heavyweights catching up remains, for now, unanswered. But in Hollywood, being seen is rarely accidental.

Kurt Russell reveals one reason he lives in Colorado
Kurt Russell reveals one reason he lives in Colorado
‘Project Hail Mary' directors reveal how they got Meryl Streep's cameo
‘Project Hail Mary' directors reveal how they got Meryl Streep's cameo
Justin Timberlake makes improper jokes in DWI arrest video
Justin Timberlake makes improper jokes in DWI arrest video
Reese Witherspoon at 50: The rule she says changed everything
Reese Witherspoon at 50: The rule she says changed everything
Holly Willoughby 'excited' as she prepares for new digital show 'Together'
Holly Willoughby 'excited' as she prepares for new digital show 'Together'
Jeff Brazier 'over the moon' as he welcomes first grandchild
Jeff Brazier 'over the moon' as he welcomes first grandchild
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews lands in hot water over fresh controversy
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews lands in hot water over fresh controversy
Who was Ronnie Bowman? Country singer dies at 64
Who was Ronnie Bowman? Country singer dies at 64