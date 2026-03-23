Holly Willoughby 'excited' as she prepares for new digital show 'Together'

Since leaving 'This Morning', she briefly hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt

Holly Willoughby is said to be excited about her new career move, as she is reportedly gearing up to tackle the digital industry after stepping away from terrestrial ITV.

This comes after the reports that the broadcaster, 45, will produce and present her new project with the help of her husband Dan Baldwin's company, which is behind Gladiators and Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

According to reports, the show will be called Together, and in her application to the Intellectual Property Office, Holly revealed the series would would also sell clothes, seemingly echoing This Morning's magazine style format, which she presented for 16 years.

Holly has previously posted fashion and cookery videos to her Instagram account, seemingly preparing for her upcoming series.

An expert said: 'The eclectic mix of subjects very much chimes with this overarching theme of "togetherness" which she’s clearly trying to embrace'.

'And of course the title is bound to heighten the sense that viewers are being reunited with Holly after a lengthy absence'.

They told The Sun: 'She was in our living rooms almost constantly for 16 years'.

'Holly has done television for 25 years and now she wants to make her own thing,' a friend of the star shared with the Daily Mail.

'And now daytime television is very much on the slide and it's time for something new. She is excited, it is something so new and innovative, hopefully it will work.

'The television landscape has changed so much, people are consuming content on TikTok and other digital platforms.

'Holly has seen an opportunity now to start something new which has a future, unlike the kind of stuff she has done in the past.'

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023, after she was told a former security guard had planned to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Since leaving This Morning, she briefly hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt.

It also comes shortly after TV personality, 44, penned an adorable tribute to her lookalike mum, Linda, alongside her rarely seen sister Kelly.

Taking to social media, Holly posed in a patterned dress as she smiled for a wholesome selfie.