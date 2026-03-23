Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews lands in hot water over fresh controversy

Under Dubai law, individuals facing criminal investigations, including unpaid debts or civil lawsuits, are not legally allowed to leave the country

Lee Andrews and controversy appear to go hand in hand.

It has been now been reported that Katie Price's new husband is set to face a further legal trial in Dubai, amid claims that he is banned from leaving the now war-torn country.

The ex glamour model, 47, initially tied the knot with the businessman, 42, in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony.

The move shocked fans and family, particularly amid reports alleging that Lee is a scammer.

It has been claimed that British-born Lee spent three weeks locked up in a Dubai jail for allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to take out a £200,000 loan in her name.

As a result, he is said to have been banned from leaving the United Arab Emirates.

He denies the allegations, however, he does not appear to have left the country since meeting Katie.

According to reports, allegations were made against him to Herefordshire Police, which have since been handed over to authorities in Dubai.

A source told The Sun: 'The police have handed the files to the police in Dubai as Lee lives there and the allegations made against him happened in that country.'

It is worth noting that, under Dubai law, individuals facing criminal investigations, including unpaid debts or civil lawsuits, are not legally allowed to leave the country.

Despite the ongoing regional tensions, Katie, was eager to meet Lee, as she was spotted at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday ahead of her trip.

Upon arriving in Dubai, the couple appeared to waste no time, heading directly straight to a clinic for cosmetic touch-ups.

Meanwhile, Katie Price shared a simple love formula, revealing that she would 'move mountains' for her new husband Lee Andrews.