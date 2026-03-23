Kurt Russell reveals one reason he lives in Colorado

Kurt Russell has opened up about why he and longtime partner Goldie Hawn have been spending more and more time in Colorado, and it comes down to family, landscape and a life he's been drawn to since his twenties.

"What I enjoy most is that [Hawn] really likes it in Colorado," the 75-year-old told Fox News Digital in an interview published on Sunday, 22 March.

Their son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner have also settled there with their two boys, making it a natural draw.

"We like to spend as much time there as we can," he said. "I'd like to be there more. And there's a different kind of life there. That's primarily it."

Russell and Hawn, 80, own properties across the US, splitting their time between homes in Los Angeles, Palm Desert, Old Snowmass in Colorado and New York, but it's clear where his heart lies.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, he described their Old Snowmass property as his favourite of the lot.

"It's a large, beautiful log-cabin lodge on a ranch that we moved into a little over 40 years ago," he said, adding that he and Hawn share a long-standing passion for log homes.

His connection to Colorado goes back decades.

He told Men's Health on 14 March that he first moved there at the age of 26, and that the decision came from a moment of deliberate self-reckoning.

"At a certain point, you find yourself asking whether you're going to live the life you want to live, or if you're just going to talk about it. And I decided to make the move and live the life I wanted to live."

Russell and Hawn have been together since 1983, when they reconnected on the set of Swing Shift.

They welcomed son Wyatt in 1986, completing a blended family that also includes Hawn's children Kate and Oliver Hudson from her marriage to Bill Hudson, and Russell's son Boston from his marriage to Season Hubley.