Justin Timberlake's arrest footage goes viral, Jessica Biel reacts

Justin Timberlake’s partner Jessica Biel is reportedly “not happy” about the release of police bodycam footage from husband’s 2024 DWI arrest.

The footage, released March 20 by Suffolk County officials, shows Timberlake being pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York, in June 2024.

The NSYNC alum was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations before later reaching a plea deal for a lesser offense.

Timberlake had previously fought to block the video’s release.

He argued it would cause “irreparable harm” to his reputation.

A source shared with People, the actress has found the renewed attention “stressful” and “would prefer to move past it’, though source insisted she remains supportive of the singer.

The insider added: “It obviously doesn’t portray him in the best light.”

She’s supportive of Justin, but she’s also not afraid to express when she’s disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments.”

Despite her frustration, Biel is said to be focused on family life with Timberlake and their two children, Silas and Phineas.

“She’s the happiest when she’s able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects,” the source explained.

The arrest footage itself has already gone viral, with clips showing Timberlake awkwardly explaining his career to officers: “It’s hard to explain… I’m Justin Timberlake.”

Other moments include him struggling with sobriety tests and admitting, “These are, like, hard tests.”

While Timberlake’s legal team maintains he was “not intoxicated” at the time, the video has reignited public scrutiny.

For Biel, the ordeal highlights the tension between protecting her family’s privacy and navigating the relentless glare of celebrity life.