Lisa Kudrow settles ‘Friends' debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

Kudrow says David Schwimmer's character Ross was a 'baby'

Lisa Kudrow has some strong opinions about what remains arguably the biggest debate among Friends fans: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

The actress, who rose to fame as Phoebe Buffay on the hit ‘90s sitcom, revealed she is firmly team Rachel when it comes to one of television’s most iconic breakups. Kudrow made the revelation while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the season 3 premiere of her comedy The Comeback.

“Rachel now!” Kudrow answered definitely, admitting she was previously team Ross but has since changed her stance ever since she recently started re-watching the show. “I’ve switched.”

“Ross was ridiculous,” added the Easy A actress. “What a baby! You can’t plan a future with that guy.”

Kudrow was, of course, referring to the infamous season 3 episode where a heartbroken Ross (David Schwimmer) sleeps with the xerox girl hours after Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) suggests they “take a break” from their relationship.

In the next season, the on-again-off-again pair briefly reunite during a beach getaway. However, Ross refuses Rachel’s demand for him to take “full responsibility” for their breakup, yelling the iconic line, “We were on a break!”

The line would later become a recurring gag in the show, and sparked a never-ending debate among fans.