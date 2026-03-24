 
Geo News

Charlie Puth welcomes first child with wife Brooke Sansone: Name revealed

The Grammy-winning singer tied the knot with Sansone in 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Charlie Puth welcomes first child with wife Brooke Sansone: Name revealed
Charlie Puth reveals the gender, name, and birthday of his newborn

Charlie Puth has entered a whole new era: fatherhood.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, has welcomed his first child with wife Brooke Sansone, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on March 23.

“Hey Jude [blue heart emoji] 3.13.26,” they wrote, revealing the name and birth date of their baby boy alongside a series of intimate snapshots.

The photos offered a glimpse into their first days as parents, including sweet moments of Puth cradling his son, close-ups of the newborn, and a subtle nod from Sansone, who wore a “J” necklace.

The post also included polaroids with handwritten notes capturing early milestones. “Playing Jude ‘In My Life’ by The Beatles,” read one caption, while another shared, “He drank over 30ml of formula! A new record,” both dated March 14. 

Puth and Sansone tied the knot in 2024 at the singer’s family home in Montecito. 

Just months before, Puth had revealed they were expecting in a subtle but heartfelt way.

In a clip from his music video for Changes, Puth stood beside Sansone as she rested her hands on her stomach. He gently placed his hands over hers, smiling, before the two walked off together.

Celine Dion sparks stage return rumours as she leaves clues all over Paris
Celine Dion sparks stage return rumours as she leaves clues all over Paris
Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour: European shows confirmed
Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour: European shows confirmed
Lisa Kudrow settles ‘Friends' debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?
Lisa Kudrow settles ‘Friends' debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?
JJ Slater shares vacation snaps with beautician girlfriend Rachel Alexandra
JJ Slater shares vacation snaps with beautician girlfriend Rachel Alexandra
Nicola Peltz works through the night ahead of 'Prima' release
Nicola Peltz works through the night ahead of 'Prima' release
Inside Gethin Jones past relationship with famous fiancee
Inside Gethin Jones past relationship with famous fiancee
Miley Cyrus announces new Hannah Montana song on 20th anniversary special
Miley Cyrus announces new Hannah Montana song on 20th anniversary special
Taylor Frankie Paul fires back at fan amid ‘Bachelorette' scandal
Taylor Frankie Paul fires back at fan amid ‘Bachelorette' scandal