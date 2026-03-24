Charlie Puth welcomes first child with wife Brooke Sansone: Name revealed

Charlie Puth reveals the gender, name, and birthday of his newborn

Charlie Puth has entered a whole new era: fatherhood.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, has welcomed his first child with wife Brooke Sansone, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on March 23.

“Hey Jude [blue heart emoji] 3.13.26,” they wrote, revealing the name and birth date of their baby boy alongside a series of intimate snapshots.

The photos offered a glimpse into their first days as parents, including sweet moments of Puth cradling his son, close-ups of the newborn, and a subtle nod from Sansone, who wore a “J” necklace.

The post also included polaroids with handwritten notes capturing early milestones. “Playing Jude ‘In My Life’ by The Beatles,” read one caption, while another shared, “He drank over 30ml of formula! A new record,” both dated March 14.

Puth and Sansone tied the knot in 2024 at the singer’s family home in Montecito.

Just months before, Puth had revealed they were expecting in a subtle but heartfelt way.

In a clip from his music video for Changes, Puth stood beside Sansone as she rested her hands on her stomach. He gently placed his hands over hers, smiling, before the two walked off together.