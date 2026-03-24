Selena Gomez tells Miley Cyrus 'you created culture' with 'Hannah Montana'

Cyrus and Gomez played teen pop star rivals Hannah and Mikayla

Hannah Montana and Mikayla becoming friends was probably not on anyone’s 2026 Bingo card.

Selena Gomez joined Miley Cyrus for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which premiered March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu, as the Disney icons looked back on their time playing pop star rivals when they were just teenagers.

Walking onto the recreated set of the Stewart house, Gomez, now 33, embraces Cyrus, also 33. “How do you feel?” Gomez asks as nostalgia hits. “Excited that you’re here,” replies Cyrus.

Sitting on the Stewart family’s iconic green couch, the duo reflected on some of their most iconic scenes, horrified at how “vicious” their characters were to each other.

“I don’t think they would get away with saying half of that stuff,” notes Gomez. “I was so mean, I’m sorry!”

But it was all water under the bridge as Cyrus jokingly reassured her, “We can make amends.”

Later, the pair step into Hannah’s iconic walk-in closet, where Cyrus gifts Gomez the iconic red hat that Mikayla wore while singing If Cupid Had a Heart — her first appearance on the show.

At one point, the Only Murders in the Building actress tells the Grammy-winning musician that she would listen to Cyrus’ 2007 album, Hannah Montana: Meet Miley Cyrus, which produced hits like Nobody’s Perfect, Rockstar, One in a Million, See You Again, Let’s Dance, and I Miss You.

“I had the whole ‘Meet Miley’ album. It was, like, my life,” the Emmy-nominated actress says, before gushing, “You created culture, babe.”

Cyrus repaid the compliment to Gomez, saying, “You, too,” as they high-fived.

Indeed, Cyrus and Gomez dominated Disney Channel in the late 2000s to early 2010s. Cyrus had a four-year run on Hannah Montana, while Gomez made her mark with Wizards of Waverly Place.

Gomez recently revisited her own Disney roots by producing and guest starring on the Wizards reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.