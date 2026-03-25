What is 82nd Airborne Division, why Trump may deploy it to Iran

United States (U.S.) Department of War is considering deployment of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East amid its ongoing war with Iran.

The New York Times quoted senior War Department officials saying that the suggestion is still under consideration and there have been no official orders from the Pentagon or a formal request for the division’s deployment from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

What is the U.S. military’s 82nd Airborne Division?

The division, also known as Immediate Response Force, consists of around 3000 troops capable of deploying anywhere in the world within 18 hours.

Reports suggest that the U.S. is considering the combat troops deployment to take over and occupy Iran’s Kharg island, a key territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for around 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports.

Since the airfield on the island was recently damaged by the U.S. military strikes, so if the Trump administration greenlights the plan it is highly likely that Marines will be deployed first, according to a senior defense official.

He added that Marine combat engineers would quickly repair the damage, clearing the path for deployment of 82nd Airborne Division.

The development comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by Pakistan to achieve an end of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran.

Earlier, the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir held a call with Trump.

Several Iranian and senior U.S. officials are expected to arrive in Pakistan for peace talks.