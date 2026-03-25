Apple introduces 163 new emojis in iOS 26.4, but only eight are entirely new concepts

Apple has announced the release of iOS 26.4 debuting a new AI-driven playlist generator in Apple Music, expanded payment options for family sharing, and a suite of smaller quality-of-life improvements across iPhone and iPad.

The new update features eight new emojis, including:

Orca

Trombone

Landslide

Ballet dancer

Distorted face

Flight cloud

Hairy creature

Treasure chest

The remaining are just updates of already existing concepts, e.g., skin tone combinations for people wrestling and people with bunny ears emojis.

A subtle revision of the Puerto Rican flag is also done.

Users can access the newly launched emojis across iPadOS, watch OS, tvOS, and macOS as well.

Additionally, Apple launches “playlist playground to Apple Music,” a beta feature that generates custom playlists complete with titles, descriptions, and track lists on the basis of user text prompts.

The feature enables listeners to describe a mood, activity, or theme, and AI builds a custom selection of songs in response.

Apple has also claimed to deliver improved keyboard accuracy for fast typing.

Accessibility options have also been improved, with the “reduce bright effects” option now better at reducing flashes when pressing buttons. Settings for subtitles and captions are now more easily accessible, and the “reduce motion” setting now better reduces Liquid Glass animations.