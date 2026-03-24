Seven dogs escape China, protect injured friend on journey home

A heartwarming tale of seven dogs in China who escaped captivity and embarked on a journey back home together has taken the internet by storm.

According to Chinese media reports, seven dogs were stolen from a village in northeastern China by thieves who were allegedly working for dog meat shops, on March 16, 2026.

However, they escaped and apparently decided to find their way back home together.

For context, consumption of dog meat is legal in China and only a few cities, including Shenzhen, banned eating cats and dogs in 2020.

A video captured by a netizen surnamed Lu is making the rounds online. It shows the group of dogs, including Golden Retrievers, Labradors and Pekingese dogs, carefully escorting an injured German Shepherd across a busy highway.

The pack of dogs, led by a Corgi at the front, repeatedly looked back to ensure that no one was left behind.

There’s no publicly available information regarding the whereabouts of thieves.

In an interview with local Chinese media outlet, Dahe Daily, Lu said: “They resemble a band of little ones in distress, moving in unison - nothing like stray dogs.”

Reports suggest that the dogs were from the same area where the video was captured and they formed strong friendships by roaming the area together.

Authorities reportedly launched a drone unit to track their movements and ensure safe return.

A dog owner, who was responsible for taking care of a Golden Retriever and German Shepherd, revealed that his dogs returned home, saying, “We are so lucky they came back and were not eaten.”

The Corgi’s owner also praised her for her leadership and cleverness.

The pack’s remarkable journey back home has taken the internet by storm and netizens have called for stronger animal protection laws.

One netizen wrote: “The fact that they stayed together to protect their injured friend instead of just running for themselves tells you everything you need to know about dogs. We don’t deserve them.”