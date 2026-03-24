Scientists identify 45 Earth-like planets that could host life

Do aliens exist? It has always been one of the most captivating questions for space and extraterrestrial enthusiasts.

Since the President of the United States (POTUS) Donald Trump authorised the disclosure of classified U.S. government documents regarding aliens, public interest has intensified.

According to a report by Daily Mail, scientists from the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University have discovered nearly 45 Earth-like planets, some only 40 light-years away from our home planet, that could have perfect conditions for aliens.

To put 40 light-years into perspective, it would take 800,000 years for a conventional human spacecraft to cover this distance.

Out of the 45 newly discovered planets, experts pinpointed around 24 that are in a narrower 3D habitable zone.

Here’s a list of all 45 newly discovered Earth-like planets:

GJ 1002 b GJ 1002 c GJ 1061 c GJ 1061 d GJ 251 c GJ 273 b GJ 3323 b GJ 667 C c GJ 667 C e GJ 667 C f GJ 682 b K2–239 d K2–288 B b K2–3 d K2–72 e Kepler–1229 b Kepler–1410 b Kepler–1544 b Kepler–1606 b Kepler–1649 c Kepler–1652 b Kepler–186 f Kepler–296 e Kepler–296 f Kepler–441 b Kepler–442 b Kepler–452 b Kepler–62 e Kepler–62 f L 98–59 f LHS 1140 b LP 890–9 c Proxima Centauri b Ross 508 b TOI–1266 d TOI–700 d TOI–700 e TOI–715 b TRAPPIST–1 d TRAPPIST–1 e TRAPPIST–1 f TRAPPIST–1 g Teegarden's Star c Wolf 1061 c Wolf 1069 b

For the unversed, habitable zone means the space that is not too close to the host star (that would make it extremely hot) and not too far away from the host star (that would make it extremely cold).

Experts say that the existence of these planets in the habitable zone means there is a higher likelihood of water on these planets, which is a key component of life.

The lead author of the study, Professor Lisa Kaltenegger, said that extraterrestrials could be more versatile than we currently imagine.

She said their study could act as a guide for those searching for aliens, saying, “It reveals where you should travel to find life.”