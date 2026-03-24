Why is California seeing so many meteorite strikes?

California’s skies are observing more cosmic activity than usual. On Sunday, March 23, a bright green fireball streaked over Northern California.

This marks the third major meteor event witnessed in the region in just six days, leaving residents in awe.

The latest event, recorded on camera, prompted over 200 reports to the American Meteor Society (AMS) from witnesses across California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Earlier, similar sighting was recorded in Ohio and Texas, where a meteorite reportedly punched a hole through a house.

Despite the cluster of events, scientists weigh in that these fireballs are likely a coincidence instead of a connected cosmic activity.

Mike Hanker, operations manager of AMS, stated: “Typically, they would be considered random events.”

But the question remains what’s causing the repeated strikes.

As reported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the meteors are bits of rock and ice ejected from asteroids or comets that orbit the sun.

When earth passes through the debris fields, especially during periods of increased activity (in February and March), these fragments enter the atmosphere at staggering speeds, sometimes exceeding 35,000 mph.

Due to intense friction with the atmosphere, these rocks heat up and create brilliant fireballs just like the one observed in California.

The recently observed meteor travelled 58 miles before disintegrating roughly 29 miles above Colfax.