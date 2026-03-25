Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool FC after nine-year spell

Egyptian football great Mohamed Salah is set to leave his longtime club Liverpool FC at the end of 2025-2026 season.

He has decided to bring the curtain down of his illustrious career after spending nine years with Liverpool FC, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Salah asked the Reds to make the announcement of his departure at the earliest possible opportunity.

The forward was signed from AS Roma in 2017 and has made over 435 appearances for Liverpool FC and established himself as one of the greatest players the club has ever had.

The club credited Mohamed Salah with helping Liverpool FC win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield.

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a decorated career with Liverpool FC, with his ball finding the back of the net 255 times to rank third on the club’s all-time scorers list.. He also won four Premier League Golden Boot awards.





Salah’s two-year contract extension with the club that he signed last April, will expire at the end of 2026-2027 season.

Controversy which apparently led to Mohamed Salah’s departure:

Mohamed Salah generated a lot of buzz after criticising the club’s manager Arne Slot after getting benched for three consecutive matches in early December 2025.

He accused Slot of throwing him under the bus for the team's poor performance. Salah was left out of a Champions League match for Inter Milan.

The football star expressed uncertainty about his future at the club. Salah was later reinstated into the team after the Africa Cup of Nations and has been regular since then.

Which FC will Salah join after leaving Liverpool?

The 33-year-old player is expected to join the Saudi Pro League. Saudi club Al-Ittehad is being identified as a primary destination for the player. Other options for the Egyptian include Inter Miami, San Diego FC, or a move to European sides like Galatasaray.

Cristiano Ronaldo already plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League.