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Pokémon Champions battle simulator arrives April 8: Here's what to know

Pokémon Champions arrives April 8, bringing cross-platform battles and new mega evolutions

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Pokémon Champions battle simulator arrives April 8: Here&apos;s what to know
Pokémon Champions battle simulator arrives April 8: Here’s what to know

The Pokémon Company has officially announced that Pokémon Champions will launch on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on April 8, 2026, with a mobile version planned for later this year.

The free-to-play battle simulator serves as the new competitive platform for the series, giving Trainers the opportunity to compete in battles using familiar features like types, Abilities, and moves.

Cross-platform functionality between Switch and mobile devices will be available upon the release of the mobile version.

Players are also able to connect with Pokémon HOME to bring over Pokémon from past titles and Pokémon GO.

Most importantly, the game is also set to feature Mega Evolutions put forward in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, including Mega Meganium, Mega Emboar, and Mega Feraligatr, each introducing new capabilities.

Mega Megamium’s Mega Sol creates harsh sunlight conditions, while Mega Feraligatr’s Gragonize galvanizes Normal-type moves into Dragon-type moves.

A paid starter pack bundle will be available at launch, providing extra Pokémon storage, a battle theme from Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, and tickets for recruiting and training Pokémon in-game.

But most competitive players are expected to transfer Pokémon via Pokémon HOME instead of relying on in-game recruitment methods.

Fans will also receive a free graphical enhancement update with the Switch 2 version. PAX East attendees can preview the game this weekend before its release next month. 

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