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How to watch ‘Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special' for free?

‘Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special’ is officially premiered on Tuesday, MARCH 24, on Disney+

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

How to watch ‘Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special&apos; for free?
How to watch ‘Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special’ for free?

Miley Cyrus has returned to the Disney Channel with Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special to celebrate two decades since the show was first aired.

The show reflects Miley Cyrus’ legacy, including a reunion of cast members and a surprise appearance by Selena Gomez and Chappell Roan.

The show is officially premiered on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, and is exclusively available on Disney+.

The anniversary special is hosted by Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper with the revival of iconic sets, including the Stewart family living room and Hannah’s beloved closet.

It also includes a performance of the hit The Best of Both Worlds.

Those who do not own a subscription can usually watch it through the trial period for free. 

Disney+ usually provides a free trial option for new subscribers, which enables users to stream the hour-long special and explore the platform’s collection at no additional cost. 

However, users should always confirm the free trial option available in your region.  

Other websites that can be used to watch the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special for free include:

  • Fmovies
  • Tubi
  • Pluto TV
  • Freevee
  • Plex
  • Cineby

For now, there’s no official date for the special to air on traditional cable networks. Fans can only watch it via its digital release. 

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