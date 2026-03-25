Mbappe's knee injury misdiagnosed after staff performed MRI on wrong leg

French football star Kylian Mbappe’s knee injury was misdiagnosed after Real Madrid’s medical staff scanned the wrong leg.

A shocking report by The Athletic has claimed the staff performed an MRI on the wrong leg and no issue was detected.

The 27-year-old went on to play three matches before the problem was detected and rectified.

Mbappe’s knee was injured after he suffered a blow during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo on December 7, 2025.

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that at first, the no.10 striker’s right leg was scanned instead of the left and the player continued playing despite signs of inflammation on the left leg.

He played for 90 minutes in all three games and eventually equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 goals in a calendar year.

When the staff realised the mistake, an MRI was performed on his left leg and a partial posterior knee ligament tear was diagnosed.

The premier league club published the report on December 31, 2025, saying the player had suffered a knee sprain.

The club added that the player will follow a conservative recovery plan.

Mbappe was not ruled out, as he has played 10 games since then, scoring nine goals.

Real Madrid and Mbappe have yet to respond to The Athletic’s report.