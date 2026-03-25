Stephen Colbert set to co-write new ‘Lord of the Rings' movie

Stephen Colbert is trading late-night laughs for Middle-earth lore.

The comedian and longtime Tolkien devotee is teaming up with Warner Bros. and his son, screenwriter Peter McGee, to co-write a brand-new Lord of the Rings movie, currently titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past.

Warner Bros. confirmed the project in a studio video featuring director Peter Jackson, who introduced Colbert as part of a larger expansion of the franchise.

Colbert explained that the idea grew from chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring that were never adapted for film.

“Maybe that could be its own story that could fit into the larger story,” he said, emphasizing his desire to remain faithful to both Tolkien’s books and Jackson’s films.

The upcoming film will take place years after Frodo’s journey.

Early details suggest Sam, Merry, and Pippin retrace their original path, while Sam’s daughter Elanor uncovers a hidden truth tied to the War of the Ring.

Colbert and McGee have spent two years shaping the script alongside Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the original trilogy.

This marks Colbert’s biggest creative involvement in the franchise to date, following his cameo in The Hobbit films and his well-known fandom.

The project will follow The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis and slated for release in December 2027, positioning Shadows of the Past as the next major chapter in Warner Bros.’ Middle-earth expansion.