Paris Hilton is back on stage and fans are 'sliving'

Get ready to “sliv” – Paris Hilton is officially bringing her pop era back to the stage.

The 00s icon has been announced for Brighton Pride, joining none other than Diana Ross for the festival’s massive Sunday lineup. Yes, that’s the kind of double bill that deserves glitter.

Paris will take over Pride in the Park with what’s expected to be a nostalgia-meets-club set – and let’s be real, if Stars Are Blind does not make the cut, we riot (politely).

The weekend is already stacked. Raye headlines Saturday, alongside Jessie J and Self Esteem, while RuPaul is set to make Pride history with a debut DJ set. The festival called the Drag race creator “a queer pioneer” and a “true original.”

And Paris is not just showing up for vibes – she is in full music mode again. After years behind the DJ booth, she dropped Infinite Icon in 2024, calling it “just for the g**s,” leaning into electronic beats and main-character energy.

Festival director Paul Kemp summed up the hype: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome the phenomenal Raye and the iconic Ms. Ross as our Pride on the Park 2026 headliners… Her legendary voice and catalogue of hits will be an unforgettable moment in Brighton Pride history.”

Translation: tickets won’t last.

Between disco royalty, pop chaos, and a Hilton comeback? Brighton Pride 2026 might already be the main event of the summer.