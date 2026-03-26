‘We respectfully disagree with the verdict,’ Meta to appeal in child safety case

A New Mexico jury has ordered Meta to pay $375 million after finding the tech giant guilty of violating state law by misleading users about the safety of the platform and failing to protect children from sexual predators.

The verdict delivered on Tuesday, March 24, is the first time a state has prevailed at trial against a major technology company over charges of child harm linked to social media platforms.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez referred to it as “a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta’s choice to put profit over kids’ safety.”

The lawsuit was filed in 2023, where Meta was accused of developing a “breeding ground” for child predators on its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Prosecutors presented internal company communications suggesting that higher officials, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, were aware of safety risks but misled the users about protections.

Jurors found Meta willfully violated New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act and ordered the maximum penalty of $5,000 per violation.

While the $375 award falls significantly short of the roughly $2.1 billion sought by the state, it showcases a substantial legal and reputational blow to the social media giant.

Meta has vowed to appeal. The company’s spokesperson said: “We work hard to keep people safe on our platforms and are clear about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors.”

A separate trial in Los Angeles has ruled Meta and Google’s YouTube negligent in a social media addiction case, with a federal trial for multiple platforms scheduled for later this year.

A judge will convene in May to decide whether Meta must take further safety measures and fund public programs to combat child exploitation in New Mexico.