Who is Emily Gregory? Democrat that flipped Mar-a-Lago from red to blue

Democrat Emily Gregory clinched Florida’s House District 87, which includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Democrat Emily Gregory, an SME entrepreneur, emerged victorious in the special election on Tuesday March 24, 2026.

Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples, who had received President Trump’s endorsement, in a district that Donald Trump had carried by double digits in the 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday, evening, with Gregory, a public health expert and small business owner, leading by more than 2 percentage points.

The Republican, Mike Caruso, who previously held the seat had won the re-election by 19 percentage points in 2024.

The State House District 87 seat has been vacant since August 2025.

After former Republican state Rep. Mike Caruso relinquished the seat to become the Palm Beach County clerk and comptroller.

Let's dive deep to know about Emily Gregory, who flipped Mar-a-Lago from red to blue, sending shockwaves across America.

Who is Emily Gregory?

Democratic candidate Emily Gregory is a small business entrepreneur with roots in Florida.

Emily described herself as a proud South Florida native, Catholic, Army spouse, small business owner, public health expert and mother of three young sons, as per the details available on her portal.

Emily was born and raised in Stuart on the Treasure Coast, located just 20 miles north of Jupiter, where she eventually settled.

She studied BS in Health and Exercise Science at Wake Forest University and earned her Master degree in Public Health Policy and Management from Columbia University.

Her profile lists her as an SME owner with seven years in the field and leading FIT4MOM Palm Beach—a fitness community for pregnant and postpartum women.

Gregory is a first time entrant into politics who spearheaded her campaign with themes centered on rising costs of living, including housing, insurance and everyday expenses, rather than taking Trump as the center of her campaign.

In one of her recent appearances, she said, “It’s impacted people’s interest in talking to me about it. He is a constituent. But I am more focused on all 115,000 voters in District 87, not just one.”

Why does this win matter for Democrats?

It carries political significance because the Palm Beach district is what housed President Trump’s resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Flipping this seat would give Democrats a political boost in a state where Republicans have long been in firm control with supermajority.

Although this win wouldn’t alter the political map of the Florida Legislature.

As per the latest reports till 8 pm. EDT Tuesday, March 24, Gregory had just over 51 percent of the vote, compared with just under 49 percent for Republican Jon Maples, with more than 95 percent of ballots counted.