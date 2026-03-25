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OpenAI shuts down Sora: Here's best alternative AI video generators

OpenAI shuts down Sora video-making app, cancelling $1bn Disney deal

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

OpenAI shuts down Sora: Here&apos;s best alternative AI video generators
OpenAI shuts down Sora: Here’s best alternative AI video generators 

OpenAI has officially closed its artificial intelligence (AI) video generator feature, Sora, in less than two years after its debut.

This move has prompted a mass migration of content creators and filmmakers to a new generation of alternative AI that now dominates the text-to-video market.

Various sophisticated rivals have emerged as Sora has left a gap in AI video generation.

The top alternatives include:

  • Google Veo 3.2/ Flow
  • Kling AI 3.0/ 2.6
  • Runway Gen-4.5
  • Seedance 2.0

Google’s Veo 3.2 has emerged as the frontrunner for cinematic realism, providing native 4K resolution at 60fps with a built-in audio generation feature.

Meanwhile, Kling AI 3.0 has amassed many users for its ability to produce stable, consistent videos up to two minutes in length, a significant feature for narrative storytelling.

For those who want to use AI video generation professionally, Runway Gen-4.5 serves as the most suitable alternative.

There is a growing divergence in the field of specialization as well. InVideo AI is dominating the space for social media and marketing videos through script-to-video creation, while HeyGen remains the go-to for photorealistic corporate avatars.

Developers and privacy-conscious users can benefit from the use of the open-source model Genmo Mochi-1 for local execution on high-end hardware.

For most of the alternatives, there are free tiers that users can access easily. 

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