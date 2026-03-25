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Marshfield police launch search for missing 8-year-old boy, Callahan Pierce: Here's what we know

Marshfield police have intensified search with helicopters using infrared technology and drones searching from the sky

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Marshfield police launch search for missing 8-year-old boy, Callahan Pierce: Here&apos;s what we know
Marshfield police launch search for missing 8-year-old boy, Callahan Pierce: Here's what we know

An 8-year-old Massachusetts boy who went missing on Tuesday, March 24, has prompted an intensive search operation by the state police.

According to the Marshfield police, troopers are assigned to the Air Wing, K9 Unit, Troop D Community Action Team, and Field Services are assisting with the search that remained ongoing through the darkness of the night.

Callahan Pierce was last spotted on Moraine Street around 7pm EDT on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

As per the Marshfield police, who described Pierce as wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants and carrying a backpack.

The search has since then been intensified, with helicopters using infrared technology and drones searching from the sky.

The Marshfield Police Department is asking residents to check any cameras, their property and any structures, especially in the area of Marshfield Center towards the Duxbury line.

Marshfield Police has said that the boy is still missing and the search is underway while appealing to the residents to check any surveillance cameras, their property and any structures, especially in and around Marshfield Center towards the Duxbury line.

The Marshfield Police posted a statement on Facebook that reads, “Please take notice. We greatly appreciate our community coming together as we always do in difficult times, however, we ask that no one come to the scene because it will impede our ability for our infrared cameras and any additional human scent will throw off our dogs. We have lots of resources working on this.”

Late night on Tuesday, March 24, Marshfield police issued a public safety alert, urging people to call 911 if Callahan is located.

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