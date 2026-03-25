Graham Carey’s partner Rachel Borthwick passes away in India after breast cancer battle

Irish footballer Graham Carey announced the demise of his wife, Rachel Borthwick, at the age of 37.

Borthwick passed away on Sunday, March 22, in Delhi, India, for her further treatment of breast cancer.

She fought with cancer for four-and-a-half years.

She travelled to India to explore further medical options after being told that there were no remaining treatments available in the UK.

Her parents were also there by her side.

In September 2021, the mother-of-two diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer following the discovery of a lump.

Later, her cancer became undetectable after receiving initial treatment. However, a new tumour was found in March 2023.

On social media, Carey, who is currently playing for Scottish Championship club Dunfermline Athletic, paid an emotional tribute to his wife, writing: “No words can describe the pain and sadness of having to explain to my babies that their beautiful Mummy and best friend will not be coming home. They are her whole world and always will be. It was her only motivation over these past few years dealing with this horrible illness.”

“Our babies will always remember how unbelievably strong and brave you have been until the very end. I know you will always be looking down on them, protecting them and guiding them. They can take some comfort that their mummy is no longer in any pain and can now rest in peace. We will always love you more than you could ever know,” he added.

In the same post, Carey mentioned that Rachel passed away peacefully at CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, India.





“We want to thank everyone who has supported Rachel throughout her journey—through donations, messages, prayers, and kindness. It meant more to her, and to all of us, than we can ever truly express,” he thanked for the tributes and condolences.