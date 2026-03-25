'GMA' weatherman Sam Champion gives bedside update after heart scare procedure

Good Morning America weatherman Sam Champion has an update for his community after undergoing heart surgery.

The 64-year-old disclosed that he underwent the procedure on Sunday, March 21, 2026 sharing a snap from a hospital bedside on his Instagram.

Champion started off by acknowledging his cardiology team and staff nurses at Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City.

He wrote, “Thank you Dr. Stam Lerakis and Dr.sharma and the WONDERFUL team of nurses @mountinaimedicalcenter Fuster Heart Hospital!”

“Many of you know I had a nuclear stress test last Thursday,” Champion went on to explain the diagnosis that led to the heart scare.

He added, “And we found some things that needed to be taken care of sp today. I went in to the cardiac catheterization laboratory….and we took a full recovery.”

Giving an update on his procedure, he said he’s doing “well” and is “expected to make a full recovery” following the surgery.

After Champion’s post, his colleagues in the industry starting showing support by commenting on the post.

His colleague Robin Roberts also showed up, he commented, “You know (I’m) here if you need anything at all! Speedy recovery on the way!”

Today, meteorologist AI Roker wrote, “Sam The Man. Glad you are on the mend, my friend,” to which Champion replied back, “AI you’re such a kind man…Thank you so much for calling.”

For context, this is not the first occasion Champion has discussed his health with viewers.

In October, 2024, he shared that he underwent surgery for skin cancer treatment.