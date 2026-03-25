Apple adds 8 new emojis in iOS 26.4 update: Here's what you should know

After months of beta testing, Apple has finally rolled out iOS 26.4 update with 8 new emojis.

Along with this update, the company is also dropping iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, watchOS 26.4, and tvOS 26.4 for the general public.

The most buzzing features of this critical update feature improvements to Apple Music and Apple Podcasts and of course the addition of 8 new emojis.

Apple, also lists 13 enhancements in its release notes, including new playlist Playground and Concerts features in Apple Music.

Let’s find out what’s in store for the iPhone users with this iOS 26.4 update.

What emojis are added in iOS 26.4?

The new emojis arriving in Apple products in the iOS and iPadOS 26.4 update include the following:

Distorted face (bulging eyes)

Ballet dancer (available in multiple skin tones)

Treasure chest (filled with gold, pearls, jewels, and a crown)

A hairy creature (Sasquatch, right?)

An Orca (or killed whale)

Trombone

Landslide (tiny rocks rolling beside a larger rock)

Fight cloud (as seen in cartoons)

Other iOS 26.4 features include the following:

So besides these 8 emojis, if you’re curious to know what else the update brings, here’s a quick rundown:

Apple Music: Playlist Playground, which will create “a playlist from your description, complete with a title, description, and tracklist,” per Apple’s official statement.

The Concerts feature is designed to alert you to nearby shows from artists in your library and suggest new artists.

Offline Music Recognition: Shazam songs even without Wi-Fi access.

Immersive backgrounds & ambient widgets: new Apple Music visuals and Home Screen playlist widgets.

Accessibility: Reduced motion and brightness effects, improved subtitles

Purchase sharing: Adults in Family Sharing can now use their own payment methods

Reminders: users will now be able to mark reminders as urgent depending on the urgency of the task you want to complete.

Freeform: new image editing tools and premium content library