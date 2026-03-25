Warriors issue update on Moses Moody injury: Here's what diagnosis reveals

Golden State Warriors made major announcement on Moses Moody who was badly injured during Tuesday’s game against Mavericks.

Moses’s team while sharing the update said, he has diagnosed with torn left patellar tendon with a surgery due this Thursday, March

Golden State Warriors issue injury update: Moses Moody diagnosed with torn left patellar tendon, to undergo surgery Thursday, March 26, 2026.

For the unversed, a torn patellar tendon is a major injury, especially for an NBA player, that typically requires a rehab process after surgery that spans over 6 to 12 months.

Warriors’ guard Moses Moody suffered a horrific left knee injury in the team’s 137-131 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 23, at American Airlines Center.

The injury has left Moody’s season ending, with surgery due this Thursday, March 26, that could potentially affect his availability into the next NBA season.

Moody, who is prone to injuries, suffered a right wrist sprain that impacted his participation in the last 10 games.

After making a comeback, Moody was enjoying his time in the season. He had 23 points when he made a sharp dribble move on Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg.

He pushed his third steal ahead for a wide-open transition dunk, punctuating the win with one minute left.

But completing the dunk attempt remained a distant dream and he suffered a noncontact left knee injury.

Moody took the ball from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg with less than 2 minutes left in overtime.

As he stepped into a dunk attempt, his leg collapsed under him.

He was blocked by the rim as he lifted off and landed on the court in a heap, grabbing his knee.

Rick Celebrini, the Warriors’ chief medical officer, forced him off the arena in a wheelchair.

Moody then headed back to the Bay Area with the team and underwent an MRI in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, March 24, and later received the results of his diagnosis.

With a long road of rehab ahead, Arkansas head coach offered Moody a place to rehab if he’d like.

Head coach John Calipari took to X (formerly Twitter), tagged Moses Moody, and wrote, “Heard about Moses Moody's injury last night. @Mosesmoody you are always welcome to come back and rehab with us and use the facility.”

Warriors Moody is in his fifth season, recording a career-best 11.9 points a night.

Moody's currently in his first year of a $39 million three-year contract extension he signed ahead of his fourth season.