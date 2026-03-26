Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd say goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy'

The duo's final episode will be the season 22 finale set to air on May 7

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is saying goodbye to two of its most beloved surgical attendings after nearly two decades.

Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd — who portray Dr. Teddy Altman and Dr. Owen Hunt — are departing Grey's Anatomy, it was announced on March 25. Their last episode will be the season 22 finale set to air on May 7, closing a long chapter of their characters’ stories after they finalised their divorce this season.

In an Instagram tribute, Raver noted her character will “always hold a dear and special place in [her] heart.”

Raver, who joined the show on season 6 in 2009, recalled, “Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life.”

She went on to thank current showrunner Meg Marinis, previous showrunner Krista Vernoff, and her “amazingly talented castmates” and the “formidable, tireless crew.”

“To the fans, your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home,” Raver concluded.

McKidd, who joined the show one year before Raver as a U.S. army trauma surgeon, also paid tribute to his character.

“18 season. 18 years. That’s a fair stretch of a man’s life,” he wrote on Instagram. “I came over just hoping to get a shot… and somehow found a home. A family. A place that’s shaped me more than I probably realise yet. Playing Owen Hunt has been one of the greatest privileges of my career, in front of the camera and behind it.”

McKidd noted that “this is a goodbye… for now,” as he looks forward to “build something of [his] own from the ground up.”