How to lock in mortgage rate before Iran conflict drives costs further higher?

Mortgage rates have increased to 6.48 percent as tensions with Iran have sent shockwaves through financial markets.

For homebuyers in the U.S., the margin to secure a decent rate is shrinking quickly, making now the time to act promptly.

The Middle East conflict and rising mortgage costs are connected through global bond markets. When war pushes oil prices up, inflation concerns rise.

Investors demand higher returns on 10-year bonds, causing yields to rise. Mortgage interest rates closely correlate with 10-year yields, and 10-year yields have risen significantly since the start of the war.

Lock in protection now

For buyers ready to move, locking in a rate provides protection against further surges. A rate lock promises a set interest rate for a specific period, typically 30 to 60 days, while your loan is processed.

As markets are volatile, it is beneficial to choose a longer lock period as it will avoid the risks of rates climbing before closing.

Strengthen your financial profile

Buyers can also strengthen their position by boosting credit scores, increasing down payments, or purchasing discount points to lower their rate.

It is essential to shop multiple lenders, but what matters the most is speed, as rates change daily. Getting fully pre-approved enables buyers to lock immediately when they find the right home.

Know when to wait

Not everyone should rush. Those in the early stages of their home search or more than 90 days from closing may find it beneficial to keep an eye on this situation before making a decision.

The diplomatic efforts may be successful, and interest rates may decrease as quickly as they went up.

With market uncertainty and a continuous increase in mortgage rates, locking in now can be advantageous for homebuyers who seek stability.