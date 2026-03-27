Sophie Habboo, Jamie Laing celebrate new show with family by side

The 'Made In Chelsea' couple filmed the birth of their two-month-old son, Ziggy, for their Disney+ series

Sophie Habboo and husband Jamie Laing exuded power vibes as they made a stylish entrance at the premiere of their new series Raising Chelsea.

The couple first met on the set of E4's Made In Chelsea in 2017, and after six years of dating, they tied the knot in Spain and welcomed their son, Ziggy, in December.

Their new three-part fly-on-the-wall series for Disney+, available to stream from 2nd April, follows them over a year and a half as they prepare for their first baby.

Despite recently giving birth, Sophie, 31, maintained her stunning figure as she looked incredibly fit in a black lace dress just three months postpartum.

Meanwhile, Jamie, 37, looked dapper in a white vest top and smart black jacket and trousers.

To mark the occasion, Sophie's parents, Sarah and Patrique, her sister Georgia, brother-in-law Tom Berry, as well as Jamie's mother Penny and sister Emily, joined them.

Sophie moved to tears as husband Jamie revealed her traumatic birth complications led to an emergency C-section in the brand-new trailer.

The Made In Chelsea couple filmed the birth of their two-month-old son, Ziggy, for their Disney+ series, after being told the baby's arm was through the cervix and Sophie urgently needed to change her birthing plan.