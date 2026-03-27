Taylor Swift breaks internet with surprise confession at iHeart Radio Awards

If there was one moment that melted the internet at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, it was Taylor Swift casually turning her acceptance speech into a love note.

Picking up Best Pop Album for The Life of a Showgirl, Swift kept it heartfelt – and just a little bit cheeky.

"The album, The Life of a Showgirl, was really inspired by the energy that I felt, like looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every single night," she said.

"And so the album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling."

Then came the moment.

"I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who's here too," she added, as cameras cut to Travis Kelce. "So for thanks for all the vibes."

Yes, the crowd lost it.

Earlier, presenter Raye hyped Swift up perfectly: "If I were to list all her achievements and accolades, well, we would be here for at least a week."

Offstage? Even more chaos (the fun kind). Swift and Kelce made their awards show debut as a couple, danced to WHERE IS MY HUSBAND? and – in a moment fans will replay forever – she jokingly flashed her engagement ring right in his face.

"I just I loved my fans so much for giving me the ability to do this," Swift said later.

"I love what I do. I love that you've allowed me to do it for this long, and I just appreciate every day I get to do it."

Oh, and the seafoam green look? Subtle nod or full Easter egg – Swifties, you decide.