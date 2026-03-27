Taylor Lautner and wife Tay announce they're expecting 1st baby together

'What's better than two Taylor Lautners?' the expecting parents joke in their announcement post

Taylor Lautner is going to be a father!

The Twilight star and his wife, whose name is also Taylor (“Tay,” to avoid confusion), are expecting their first child together. The couple, who got married in November 2022, announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, March 26, accompanied by some beautiful maternity shoot photos.

“What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” the expecting parents wrote in the caption, leaning into the long-standing joke about sharing the same name.

The accompanying photographs showed the happy couple posing with sonogram photos in a meadow. In the first picture, Taylor kissed his wife’s growing belly bump, while another showed them happily frolicking in the field.

The Lautners made their relationship Instagram official in October 2018 after at least a few months of dating. Four years later, they tied the knot at a California winery.

A few months ago, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a clip from the wedding day, Taylor wrote, “Three years down. Still touching heaven.” In her own tribute, Tay wrote, “Being your wife is my favorite thing in this whole world! Happy anniversary my sweetness.”

The couple, who host The Squeeze podcast together, are already pet parents to dogs Remi and Lily.