'Project Hail Mary': Ryan Gosling sci-fi sparks wild debate online

Turns out saving the sun is easier than surviving the internet.

Project Hail Mary, led by Ryan Gosling and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, blasted past $80 million in its opening weekend – the biggest debut ever for Amazon MGM Studios.

Not bad for a movie about a science teacher, an alien named Rocky, and… well, the literal end of the sun.

But the real fireworks? Online.

From whether the jokes land to debates about “serious science vs Hollywood vibes,” the film has become social media’s favourite argument starter.

Even its themes – like global cooperation and fact-based science – are getting pulled into the discourse blender.

“Anything that incites debate… is going to drive the algorithm,” said Jordan Levin.

“The whole idea of international cooperation seems to be a political debate… this idea that science can solve our problems.”

And if you thought that was deep, film nerds are busy asking if it belongs among sci-fi greats – or if it’s just really good marketing.

“There’s this whole debate about, ‘Is the moviegoing theater experience alive or dead?’” Levin added.

Ironically, not being part of a franchise may be its secret weapon.

“It’s great to see,” said Russell Schwartz. “The nice thing about a non-IP movie is that you’re able to conceptualize from zero…”

Meanwhile, even real-life space buffs are impressed. Former astronaut Chris Hadfield praised its realism, noting how it “spark[s] your curiosity.”

And here’s the twist: what started as hardcore sci-fi might actually be… a family movie?

Whatever it is, one thing’s clear – Project Hail Mary did not just open big. It opened a conversation that’s not cooling off anytime soon.