Is BTS headlining Super Bowl? J-Hope’s comment sparks frenzy

The Super Bowl rumour mill is spinning again – and this time, it’s got a K-pop twist.

Just months after the drama surrounding the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, fans are already eyeing what’s next. And if the internet gets its way, BS might be trading stadium tours for football’s biggest stage.

Blame J-Hope.

During a recent chat, the BTS star casually dropped what turned into a global headline.

Talking about dream performances, he said: "Performing at meaningful, iconic venues is honestly the most fun part. Now, the parts I used to enjoy will be even more fun because we're together."

Then came the line that sent ARMY into overdrive: "Super Bowl. Wow, that sounds so fun. Wow, if we perform at the Super Bowl, I wonder what it would feel like."

That’s all it took. No confirmation. No negotiations. Just vibes – and suddenly, the internet is planning the setlist.

After a year where Bad Bunny helped push Latin sounds deeper into the US mainstream, the idea of the NFL going global again does not feel so far-fetched.

And the timing? Interesting. The 2027 game is set for SoFi Stadium – a city where BTS has already sold out shows like it’s a routine errand.

As J-Hope put it: "It's good to dream big anyway."

Dream or spoiler alert? Either way, if BTS lands that halftime slot, it won’t just be a performance – it will be a purple takeover.