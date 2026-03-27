Blasts reported near Pakistan embassy in Tehran: sources

A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. — Reuters

Blasts occurred near embassy, residence in Pasdaran district.

Iranian military base opposite embassy may have been target.

Loud explosions heard, but embassy and residences unharmed.



ISLAMABAD: Explosions were reported near the Embassy of Pakistan and the residence of the ambassador in Tehran, as the Iranian capital endured its 28th consecutive day of aerial bombardment, diplomatic sources confirmed on Friday.

All Pakistani diplomats were reported safe, though shaken by the blasts.

The incident comes as Islamabad, along with Turkiye and Egypt, continues shuttle diplomacy efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The explosions occurred around 8pm on Thursday in areas close to both the embassy and the ambassador’s residence in Tehran’s Pasdaran district. Sources indicated that an Iranian military base located opposite the Pakistani Embassy may have been the target.

A senior diplomat told Geo News that although the explosions were loud, the embassy and residences of the staff remained intact. He said that diplomatic staff in the area were shaken by the incident.

"There were loud explosions, but our windows did not break,” the diplomat said, adding that personnel remain concerned due to the volatile situation.

According to sources, Pakistani diplomatic staff continue to carry out their duties despite the challenging and potentially dangerous environment.

The situation is being closely monitored. No casualties or structural damage have been reported so far.

The US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28 after US and Israeli strikes on Iran had claimed hundreds of lives, expanded into neighbouring Middle East countries, and shook the global economy through a surge in energy prices.

According to Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian, at least 1,937 people, including 240 women and 212 children, were killed.

Over a dozen have been killed in Israel in Iran's retaliatory strikes, according to Al Jazeera.