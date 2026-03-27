Is Kanye West finally uncancelled? New album sparks comeback drama

Kanye West, an iconic music mogul who is mostly known for his controversial moves, was all smiles at a listening party in Los Angeles on Thursday as he finally released his long-delayed album Bully.

The rapper postponed the album many times and faced massive backlash all over the internet and cancellation after making harsh antisemitic comments earlier this year.

Since then he was banned from most of the platforms, but recently Kanye apologised as well for his triggering remarks and even performed to a sold-out crowd in Mexico City in November, hinting that fans might be welcoming him back.

The Heartless rapper has always been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, explaining in Wall Street Journal ad that a 2002 car accident caused him brain injury that affected his behaviour.

He, however, shared that the illness made him lose touch with reality and drew him towards harmful symbols but he has taken help with the support of his wife, Bianca Censori.

At the LA listening party, Kanye wore black leather with a grey hoodie and kept things low-key as he left.

Kanye, moreover, also recently made a small legal win after a jury awarded contractor Tony Saxon $140,000 in a lawsuit, far less than the $1.7 million he asked.