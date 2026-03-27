Heather Graham reflects on intimacy coordinators: helpful or awkward?

Heather Graham opened up about her experiences with intimacy coordinators on set.

While she appreciates their purpose, she admits the process can sometimes feel uncomfortable.

The 56 year old actress told Us Weekly that while she supports the intentions behind the practice, it can feel strange to have someone watching closely during intimate scenes.

“I think the MeToo movement was amazing, [and] I think there is a very good intention behind intimacy coordinators. But it is odd when you come up without having them, and suddenly there’s this random person in the room just staring at you when you’re, like, pretending you have sex, it’s kind of awkward,” she explained.

Graham recalled moments where multiple coordinators were present, making the atmosphere tense.

She also described one instance where a coordinator began giving her direction during a sex scene, which she found confusing.

“You’re not the director, OK? I’m not asking for notes on how to have sex in the scene.”

While Graham acknowledges that intimacy coordinators are meant to protect actors and ensure safety, she says the dynamic can sometimes feel intrusive.

In one project, 2002 erotic thriller, Killing Me Softly, she even found herself worrying about the coordinator, who admitted the scene was disturbing.

Despite her reservations, Graham recognizes that intimacy coordinators may be beneficial for other performers, especially those new to filming intimate scenes.

“They have a beautiful intention, and they really want to help and protect actors,” she said, adding that her own perspective comes from years of working without them in films like Boogie Nights and Killing Me Softly.